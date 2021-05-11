Orbit is an app that makes it easy to manage freelance work, calculate work hours, and generate invoices automatically based on multiple data. The app was updated this week with a great new feature, which is actually an Apple Watch version for the first time.

Orbit version 1.17 brings an Apple Watch app to its users. Now you can start, stop, or view the tracked time right on your wrist through Orbit for watchOS. The update also comes with multiple complications for the Apple Watch faces, so users can easily keep track of their work hours without even having to open the app.

For those unfamiliar with Orbit, the app brings advanced tools for managing projects for different clients with options for adding contact information, working in teams, and setting your hourly rate. There’s also a feature to automatically generate receipts once you finish the job.

When you finish a project, Orbit generates an invoice based on all the data you added manually and also on the data the app collected during your working hours. Users can easily save these invoices as PDF files, send them to their clients, and then record payments.

Orbit is available for free on the App Store, but the app requires a subscription of $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. In addition to the iOS and watchOS app, Orbit also works on macOS and does not require an additional purchase.

You can learn more about Orbit in this review here on 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: