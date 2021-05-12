Concept imagines a whole new approach to the iPhone notch

We’re expecting a smaller iPhone notch this year, but a designer has put together a concept with a whole new approach to the notch.

Instead of a center notch to accommodate things like the front-facing camera and Face ID tech, designer Antonio De Rosa imagines lifting the front-facing tech above the display with a funky offset design …

The first reports suggesting that the iPhone 13 would have a smaller notch than the iPhone 12 date back to January. Last month saw photos of screen protectors based on this expectation.

In corroboration with previous reports, the images show how the notch is getting smaller in width while the inset height remains about the same. Apple is achieving the reduction in width by hoisting the earpiece upwards and into the top screen bezel. The Infrared and camera components remain in the visible notch region.

However, De Rosa imagines a more radical approach for a future iPhone, which he labels the iPhone M1.

In this design, the screen occupies the full height of the phone on the left side, while the notch is raised above it in an asymmetrical design.

You can see more renders below, and the full set over at De Rosa’s portfolio site.

I can’t imagine Apple ever doing it, as it’s a halfway reversion to the pre-iPhone X design, effectively giving half a thicker bezel at the top. However, I have to admit I do kind of like it …

