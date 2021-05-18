Apple confirms iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K hit Apple Stores on Friday, all iMac colors will be on display

Ahead of the first orders arriving to customers on Friday, Apple has published a new press release today recapping the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K. The company confirms that the three new products will hit Apple Stores on the same day.

Apple also confirms that while only select colors of the iMac will be available to purchase at Apple Stores, all seven will be on display.

Apple first revealed that only select M1 iMac colors would be available to purchase at Apple Stores last month, leaving some to wonder whether this meant that only certain colors would be on display. The company has now confirmed that while only iMac models in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available for purchase at Apple Store locations, all seven colors will be on display at “most Apple Store locations.”

In addition to the iMac itself being available in seven colors, all of Apple’s iMac accessories will also be color-matched. This means the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad included with iMac purchases will match the color of the accompanying iMac.

Apple says that the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will be available in stores on Friday, May 21. This is the same day that the first orders will arrive to customers as well.

Beginning May 21, customers can get their hands on the all-new iMac, the M1-powered iPad Pro, and the next generation of Apple TV 4K at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers around the world. Customers who already ordered their new products will begin receiving deliveries Friday.With more than 99 percent of worldwide Apple Store locations open as of Friday, visitors will be able to experience the full line of new products in person with help from an Apple Specialist.

