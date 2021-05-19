Stacktrace Podcast 136: “Cascading Device Sheets”

After narrowly avoiding an accidental web development deep dive, John and Rambo discuss the challenges of open source maintenance, AirBuddy’s upcoming battery notifications feature, the latest Mac-related rumors, and the new Apple Music hi-fi update.
Links
- The latest progress update on Plot’s CSS features
- Apple Music’s new hi-fi features
- “No one actually needs hi-res Apple Music audio”, by Jason Cross
- A new MacBook Pro might be coming as soon as this summer
- Apple is apparently preparing a revamped MacBook Air with M1 successor
- A 40-core Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, plus a high-end Mac mini, are rumored to be in development
