Opera GX launches as a dedicated gaming browser for iOS/Android, perfect for xCloud and GeForce Now

- May. 20th 2021 5:51 am PT

0

Web gaming on iPhone and Android continues to gain momentum with services like Microsoft’s xCloud and Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Opera is opening up the beta of its customized browser for gamers today. The new Opera GX is available to try now and comes with haptic feedback, custom skins, gaming news/deals, and more.

Opera detailed the launch of the GX gaming browser beta (iOS/Android) in a blog post today:

Opera Limited, one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile – the world’s first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers.

Opera GX Mobile builds on the rapid 190% year-over-year growth of Opera GX, Opera’s desktop browser used by over nine million gamers. Together, they form the perfect ecosystem of gaming-inspired browsers.

Opera GX brings many of the features from its standard iOS/Android browser like the Fast Action Button (FAB) that offers haptic feedback, Flow which syncs desktop and mobile, and adds gamer-focused additions like custom skins, the new “GX Corner” for gaming news and deals, and more.

GX Corner – a unique space on GX Mobile’s home screen featuring the latest gaming news, deals and a game release calendar. Opera GX Mobile also distinguishes itself with a unique gaming-inspired design with a set of four different color themes.

Opera believes the GX browser should be a hit with gamers as it was built to match their “tastes and needs.” Opera didn’t share specifics on using GX with some of the most popular web-based game services like xCloud and GeForce Now, but presumably it will be optimized for them.

Opera GX is available now in beta for both iOS and Android with the public release coming “in a few weeks.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 13.
iOS gaming

iOS gaming

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12