Opera GX launches as a dedicated gaming browser for iOS/Android, perfect for xCloud and GeForce Now

Web gaming on iPhone and Android continues to gain momentum with services like Microsoft’s xCloud and Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Opera is opening up the beta of its customized browser for gamers today. The new Opera GX is available to try now and comes with haptic feedback, custom skins, gaming news/deals, and more.

Opera detailed the launch of the GX gaming browser beta (iOS/Android) in a blog post today:

Opera Limited, one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile – the world’s first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers. Opera GX Mobile builds on the rapid 190% year-over-year growth of Opera GX, Opera’s desktop browser used by over nine million gamers. Together, they form the perfect ecosystem of gaming-inspired browsers.

Opera GX brings many of the features from its standard iOS/Android browser like the Fast Action Button (FAB) that offers haptic feedback, Flow which syncs desktop and mobile, and adds gamer-focused additions like custom skins, the new “GX Corner” for gaming news and deals, and more.

GX Corner – a unique space on GX Mobile’s home screen featuring the latest gaming news, deals and a game release calendar. Opera GX Mobile also distinguishes itself with a unique gaming-inspired design with a set of four different color themes.

Opera believes the GX browser should be a hit with gamers as it was built to match their “tastes and needs.” Opera didn’t share specifics on using GX with some of the most popular web-based game services like xCloud and GeForce Now, but presumably it will be optimized for them.

Opera GX is available now in beta for both iOS and Android with the public release coming “in a few weeks.”

