Apple seeking person with cryptocurrency background for new ‘Alternative Payments’ job

Apple is looking to expand its Apple Wallet team with someone experienced in cryptocurrency and other alternative payment solutions, according to a new job opening posted this week. The position was first spotted by CoinDesk, and it is specifically for a “Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments.”

The person chosen for the role would join the Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce team, which Apple internally refers to as the WPC team. The cryptocurrency mention is specifically listed in the “key qualifications” of the position. Apple says the person applying to this role should have five or more years of experience working in or with “alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency, and etc.”

The person should also have 10 or more years of professional experience, with 6+ years in “business or market development at multiple companies in financial services segments.”

The description for the job further explains:

The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions. We need your help forming partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners. This position will be responsible for the end to end business development, including screening partners, negotiating and closing commercial agreements and launching new programs.

The cryptocurrency mention in this job listing is what’s attracting the most attention. As always, it’s important to keep in mind that Apple job listings are regularly vague and broad, and don’t always suggest future products or services. Nonetheless, it is still interesting to see Apple looking to hire someone specifically with cryptocurrency experience.

In a 2019 interview, Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey teased that the company was “watching cryptocurrency.” Bailey also added that Apple believes cryptocurrency has “interesting long-term potential.” Apple has not actually announced any cryptocurrency investments, unlike other companies such as Tesla.

Do you think there are ways Apple could or should implement cryptocurrency features into the Apple Wallet app? Let us know down in the comments!

