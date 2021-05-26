Stacktrace Podcast 137: “State of the Union nap”

WWDC preparations, the challenge of building features that rely on wireless communication between devices, Apple’s latest accessibility announcements, and another semi-deep dive into Swift’s Result Builders feature.

