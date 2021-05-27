The Apple Watch Series 7 is at least four months away from being unveiled by Apple, but there are rumors regarding a flat-edged redesign for the next Apple Watch. What do you think about it?

The last time Apple redesigned its smartwatch was with the Apple Watch Series 4 with a 30% bigger screen. With Apple Watch Series 5, the company introduced the Always-On display that of course wasn’t a redesign, but brought a new look to the Watch.

Now, according to the leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple could unveil an Apple Watch Series 7 with a flat-edged design. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last year that Apple was indeed preparing some sort of redesign, and now this rumor suggests that Apple will give a fresh look to the Apple Watch with a flat-edged design similar to its other recent hardware updates, plus release a new color.

This means that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Prosser describes the Apple Watch version of this design as being “more subtle” than what we’ve seen on other products.

From a user’s perspective, a flat-edged design Apple Watch Series 7 won’t change its usability. Since the Watch features 40mm and 44mm cases, with this new approach, it will probably be a nice fit as well. The only problem would be band compatibility.

Since the first Apple Watch, Apple has kept supporting old bands, even with new hardware. If the company doesn’t want to upset users, it will probably maintain retro compatibility. With Apple Watch Series 6, Apple introduced new blue and PRODUCT(RED) colors. This year, Apple could add a new green or even get inspired by the new colors on the 24-inch iMac.

What do you think about the rumors of a flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7 design? Would you like it? Or would you prefer if the Watch stays as it is? Vote in the poll and tell us in the comments section below.

