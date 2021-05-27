Twitter confirms ‘Blue’ paid subscription with color themes and alternative icons in iOS app

Earlier this month, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong revealed that Twitter was working on a new service called “Twitter Blue,” which is basically a paid subscription that unlocks new features for users of the social network. Twitter has now quietly confirmed the existence of the “Blue” subscription, and now Wong reveals that it brings alternative color themes and icons to Twitter’s iOS app.

The confirmation came via Twitter’s official app page in the iOS App Store, which now indicates that the app has an in-app purchase called “Twitter Blue.” This also confirms the rumored price of this new service, which will cost $2.99 per month in the US.

Although this feature is not yet available to users, Wong has gotten some screenshots of the features that will be unlocked with Twitter Blue on the iPhone. Paid subscribers will be able to change the accent color of the Twitter app, which is blue by default. The other available options are yellow, red, purple, orange, and green.

In addition to the color theme, Twitter Blue includes alternative icons for its iOS app — which is based on a feature introduced with iOS 10.3. There are icons in pink, purple, green, orange, black, the traditional blue, and one stamped with blue and purple stripes.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to organize their favorite tweets into different collections, quickly undo sent tweets, and have access to a Read Mode that turns long threads into “easy-to-read text.” It’s still unknown when Twitter plans to officially announce the paid Blue subscription.

At the same time, Twitter has already announced Super Follow — which will let users pay to access tweets, fleets, and other exclusive content from creators. The social network also announced a new Tip Jar feature to support content creators directly through their profiles or Live Spaces.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

