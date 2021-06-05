The Next app, developed by Sorcererhat, has been updated with version 1.5, which now brings iPad support for the first time. Whether you want to rediscover lost Apple Music songs or create Magic DJs and playlists, now you can on a bigger screen.

The version 1.5 of the Next app brings everything you’d expect from a great iPad app: a sidebar with access to your Magic DJs and playlists, Split View and Slide Over for multitasking while listening to your mixes, widgets to quickly open Next and remember your forgotten songs right from iPad’s Home screen, and more.

Next for iPad makes it easier to explore your favorite artists and genres from your music library, with up to four-column design to take advantage of all the different iPads available. You can combo Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana, and Ashley O. in the same playlists with the Magic DJs feature. Or you can combo the BTS boys with the girl group BLACKPINK.

Next also has full support for the iPadOS Dark and Light modes and everything you do on the app, stays on your device with no tracking.

A few months ago, Next brought a feature called #tbt, which every Thursday, the app reminds you of a song you loved but you haven’t listened to it for a long time.

To download the latest version of Next, you need to run iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 with an active Apple Music subscription. The app costs $4.99 if you don’t have it yet, and it doesn’t require in-app purchases. If you already bought Next, the iPad version is free to download. Find it here on the App Store.

