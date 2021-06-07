Apple Watch Series 3 support continues for another year with watchOS 8

Apple Watch Series 3 is having a hard time updating to new versions of watchOS 7, but there’s good news for customers using the hardware first introduced in 2017. watchOS 8 will run on all Apple Watch models that support watchOS 7.

That means Apple Watch Series 3 will run watchOS 8. Hopefully Apple considers the storage constraints Apple Watch Series 3 owners are experiencing with recent watchOS 7 updates and addresses this with watchOS 8. Users have recently been asked to restore their Apple Watch to update to the latest software version — a very un-Apple experience.

watchOS 8 introduces new mindfulness features, music and photo sharing, always-on app expansion, and more.

