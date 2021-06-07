Apple Watch Series 3 support continues for another year with watchOS 8

Apple Watch Series 3 is having a hard time updating to new versions of watchOS 7, but there’s good news for customers using the hardware first introduced in 2017. watchOS 8 will run on all Apple Watch models that support watchOS 7.
That means Apple Watch Series 3 will run watchOS 8. Hopefully Apple considers the storage constraints Apple Watch Series 3 owners are experiencing with recent watchOS 7 updates and addresses this with watchOS 8. Users have recently been asked to restore their Apple Watch to update to the latest software version — a very un-Apple experience.
watchOS 8 introduces new mindfulness features, music and photo sharing, always-on app expansion, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel