tvOS 15 lets you sign in to apps using Face ID on your iPhone

tvOS 15 didn’t get a lot of stage time during yesterday’s WWDC 2021 keynote, with Apple only highlighting new features such as better HomePod mini integration. As highlighted by a new WWDC session, a new feature coming with tvOS 15 will make it easier for users to sign in to tvOS apps using Touch ID and Face ID.

In tvOS 15, a new system sign-in view provides users with a consistent sign-in experience across all applications. Notably, this gives users the ability to sign in to tvOS applications using their iPhone and iPad via Face ID or Touch ID.

As you can see in the screenshot above, the new tvOS sign-in screen shows a “Sign in with Apple Device” option. When users pick this choice, a notification is sent to their nearby iPhone or iPad. This notification will use your iCloud Keychain information to automatically suggest the correct log-in information. For instance, if you’re attempting to sign in to Netflix, the notification will intelligently choose your Netflix log-in information.

Here’s a look at what the notification on your iPhone or iPad will look like:

In tvOS 14 and iOS 14, the Apple TV remote attempts to streamline the tvOS sign-in process to a degree, but this new feature in iOS 15 and tvOS 15 takes the experience to the next level. The intelligent notification presents the necessary log-in information and requires a simple biometric authentication before sending the details to your Apple TV. The feature also works for authorizing purchases.

The question, of course, is whether tvOS applications will adopt this new feature. Now that Apple has unveiled the feature, it’s up to companies like Hulu, Netflix, HBO, and others to adopt the seamless sign-in feature.

Developers can learn more in the “Simplify sign in for your tvOS apps” session on the Apple Developer website.

