PSA: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users affected by outage

If you’re unable to access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp, it’s not just you. There seems to be an ongoing outage with all Facebook apps and services tonight. While some users are still able to access these apps with some slowness, others are not able to see any content on Facebook’s social networks.

The outage was confirmed by Downdetector, which points to a high number of reports on issues with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in the last hour. Similar reports have also been shared by several users on Twitter.

The outage seems to have begun at 3:00 PM PT. According to data from Downdetector, about 40% of users are unable to use Facebook right now, while the number is as high as 60% for WhatsApp and 70% for Instagram.

For now, the reason behind this outage is unknown, but Facebook is likely working to get everything working again.

Me opening twitter after FB, insta and whatsapp went down. Twitter always got our back lol. #facebookdown #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/TNmg5QYqaj — Adeel Harry (@AdeelHarry) June 9, 2021

facebook down? — yai garcia (@yaigarcia) June 9, 2021

