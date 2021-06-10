Dark Sky iOS app, website, and API now scheduled to shut down at the end of 2022 following Apple acquisition

Just over a year ago, Apple announced that it was acquiring the popular hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky. At the time, Apple said the Dark Sky API, which is used by various third-party weather applications, would shut down at the end of 2021. Plans have shifted, however, and Dark Sky now says its API will be available for an additional year. The iOS app and website will also live on for another year.

As noted by developer David Smith on Twitter, Dark Sky made this change on Monday in an update to its blog. The company says that the Dark Sky API will remain accessible to existing customers until the end of 2022. Apple also confirmed that the Dark Sky website and application will be available until the end of 2022 as well.

Dark Sky had not previously said when the iOS and website would shut down. When the acquisition was first announced, Apple simply said that there would be “no changes to Dark Sky for iOS at this time.” This week’s update seems to mean the app could be shut down for good at the end of 2022.

Since Apple acquired Dark Sky in March of 2020, we’ve seen a handful of notable changes to the built-in Weather app on iPhone. While Apple has been quiet about its plans with Dark Sky, it’s clear to see that many of these features are possible because of the Dark Sky acquisition. But with that being said, Apple is still using The Weather Channel for data.

Here are some of the new features coming to the Weather app this fall with iOS 15:

