Facebook Messenger today announced three new features launching in its iOS app: QR Codes and Payment Links, new Quick Reply Bar, and more themes such as Olivia Rodrigo, Pride, F9, and more.

QR codes and payment links in Messenger enable users to send and receive money from anyone, even if they aren’t Facebook friends. This feature is rolling out to US Messenger users, and there’s no need to download a separate payment app or add new contacts on the fly.

Users just need to visit their Messenger settings and tap “Facebook Pay,” then share the payment link or allow a friend to scan the QR code.

With the new quick reply bar, it makes it easier to have conversations sparked by a cool photo or video without needing to go back to the main chat thread. Users just need to tap on the photo and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen.

Last but not least, there are new ways to personalize your Messenger chat. If you can’t stop listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, you can transform the background of your chat into a fun way to communicate with friends. Here are the new chat themes according to Facebook:

Olivia Rodrigo: To help fans celebrate the launch of Olivia’s new album, Sour, we released a whimsical chat theme featuring Olivia’s signature face stickers — perfect for sharing your favorite songs off the new album.

World Oceans Day: Keep your conversations afloat with the new World Oceans Day chat theme, which not only lets you virtually explore the world's oceans but also promotes sustainability and the importance of keeping our oceans clean for future generations.

Keep your conversations afloat with the new World Oceans Day chat theme, which not only lets you virtually explore the world’s oceans but also promotes sustainability and the importance of keeping our oceans clean for future generations. F9: Fast & Furious fans, buckle up and prepare for an adrenaline rush with the new F9 chat theme. It’s the Fast Saga’s 20th anniversary, so time to lock in for a Fast & Furious movie marathon in preparation for the newest story in the series!

All of these features are rolling out to US Messenger users starting today.

