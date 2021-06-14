Apple debuts 3 new summer colors for iPhone 12 silicone case

Apple has added a few new iPhone 12 silicone cases to the online store. The new colors include sunflower, cloud blue, and electric orange. All three colors are available for each of the four iPhone 12 models. They are priced at the same $49 and are available for delivery starting this Wednesday.

These cases are, of course, MagSafe compatible, so they’ll work with the MagSafe wallet and MagSafe chargers. They join a variety of other colors introduced in October, as well as the Spring colors introduced after the April event. The sunflower silicone case looks particularly good with the California poppy leather wallet. These new colors round out the collection quite nicely.

Sadly, Apple hasn’t introduced matching sport bands for the Apple Watch in sunflower, cloud blue, or electric orange, but there is a matching electric orange Apple Watch braided solo loop, as well as a sunflower sport loop.

If you have an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, do you plan on picking up any of these new cases? Let us know what you think about them in the comments below!

