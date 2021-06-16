Stacktrace Podcast 140: “I was applauding from my couch”

John and Rambo dive much deeper into some of the key new APIs and system features that were announced at WWDC21, including SharePlay, ShazamKit, Swift’s new concurrency system, and what’s new in Xcode 13. Also, debugging low-level crashes, and tips for getting started with app development.

Hosts

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: