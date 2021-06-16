Stacktrace Podcast 140: “I was applauding from my couch”

John and Rambo dive much deeper into some of the key new APIs and system features that were announced at WWDC21, including SharePlay, ShazamKit, Swift’s new concurrency system, and what’s new in Xcode 13. Also, debugging low-level crashes, and tips for getting started with app development.
Links
- WWDC by Sundell & Friends
- Swift by Sundell episode with Doug Gregor from Apple
- Git’s bisect command
- AirBuddy
- ShazamKit
- SharePlay
- Beta of the unofficial WWDC app with SharePlay support
- SwiftUI’s new Table view for macOS
- Swift’s new AttributedString type
- John Gruber’s original Markdown spec
- The MainActor attribute
- Converting completion handler-based APIs to async/await
- What’s new in Xcode 13
- John’s package collection on the Swift Package Index
- Xcode Cloud
- Buddybuild
- Bitrise
- Stanford University’s iOS development course
- 100 days of Swift
- Swift Playgrounds
- Sean Allen’s YouTube channel
