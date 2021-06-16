Stacktrace Podcast 140: “I was applauding from my couch”

Jun. 16th 2021

0

John and Rambo dive much deeper into some of the key new APIs and system features that were announced at WWDC21, including SharePlay, ShazamKit, Swift’s new concurrency system, and what’s new in Xcode 13. Also, debugging low-level crashes, and tips for getting started with app development.

