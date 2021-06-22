All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $79 Prime Day deal on Apple’s latest iPad Air at a new all-time low. That’s alongside the best price yet on the M1 MacBook Pro at $199 off and these AirTags cases from $5. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sees $79 deal to new low

Amazon is currently offering the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $520 in a variety of colorways. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $79 in savings, beats our previous mention by $19, and is a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to lock in savings on higher-end storage capacities, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but at an even more affordable price thanks to today’s deal. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life.

Save $199 on the latest M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,100. While you’d typically pay $1,299, today’s offer amounts to $199 in savings to drop the price down to an Amazon all-time low set just once before. Those who would benefit from some additional storage can also upgrade to the 512GB model for $1,300, down from $1,499. In either case, these make for compelling options for those who don’t need to score a new pair of AirPods in Apple’s Back to School sale.

Equipped with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Prime Day Apple AirTag case deals start at $5

It’s now time for some Prime Day AirTag case deals. Caseology via Amazon is now offering its Vault AirTag Keychain in matte black for $11. Regularly $15, this is a solid 25% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we have tracked since it was featured in our roundup of the best AirTag cases. It provides a “rough, durable, sandstone textured” TPU housing for your AirTag with a nice carabiner clip so you can affix it to just about anything. The design will not “disrupt signal or sound transmission,” and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Check out all of the Prime Day AirTag case deals right here.

Save on Roborock smart vacuums

Roborock is now offering a series of deep deals on its smart robotic vacuums and mops ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale event. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings across just about its entire lineup of 4+ star rated autonomous cleaning solutions, including the S6 Pure $359 (Reg. $499), E4 Robot Mop $230 (Reg. $350), S4 Max Robot Vacuum $310 (Reg. $430), S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550), and S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $550 (Reg. $750).

Tidy up the home with these stick vacuums

Get 10% off Smart Home Cleaning Solutions from Dreametech w/ code DREAME925

Dreametech develops innovative smart home cleaning appliances that make cleaning more convenient and improve users’ quality of life. On top of Dreame’s Prime Day deals, 9to5 readers get an exclusive 10% discount w/ code DREAME925, including the Dreame D9 Robot Vacuum $267 (Reg. $398.99) and the Dreame T20 Cordless Stick Vacuum $278 (Reg. $348.99).

