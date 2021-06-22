Twitter for iOS now accepting applications for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces

Twitter has announced more details about its plans to bring Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. The company says that it will begin rolling out applications for both new features today, giving creators an early shot at joining in the first group of testers for the features.

Twitter first announced Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces earlier this year. Super Follows will allow you to form a “direct relationship with your most engaged followers” and generate monthly revenue. Pricing options here include $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99 per month.

Meanwhile, the new Ticketed Spaces feature will be a big expansion of the Spaces audio rooms platform. With Ticketed Spaces, you can create a “unique and exclusive” audio experience by charging for tickets. Prices can range from as low as $1 and as high as $999, and you can limit the number of people invited as well.

Twitter has also shared new details on revenue sharing:

You can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases and Super Follows subscriptions. Twitter won’t take more than a 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After this point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20% of future earnings.

Twitter notes that the numbers here after platform fees for in-app purchase, referring to Apple’s 30% cut in the App Store.

You can apply to be among the first accounts chosen for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces in the latest version of the Twitter for iOS app. Currently, applications are available only in the United States and only for iOS users. Twitter is adding a new Monetization button in the sidebar of the Twitter for iOS app for managing these features.

Twitter has been rapidly adding new features recently as it focuses on giving Twitter users the ability to monetize their audiences. Do you plan on using any of the latest Twitter features? Let us know down in the comments!

