Apple subsidiary Claris adds Apple Silicon support, Microsoft Edge integration, and significant server enhancements to FileMaker

FileMaker has had an amazing history seeing its first release back in April of 1985. Apple formed Claris in the late 1980s, and it eventually purchased the company that owned FileMaker. Today, FileMaker continues its history of strong releases with FileMaker 19.3 with Apple Silicon support, Microsoft Edge integration, and significant server enhancements.

Over the past year, FileMaker has seen hundreds of enhancements, and today they are bringing even more. The latest update for FileMaker brings more deployment options, significant improvements in performance, stability, security, and the next generation of its no-code app builder.

Claris FileMaker Pro and Claris FileMaker Server are the first low-code universal macOS binaries that optimize Apple silicon computers‘ performance while still offering high performance on Intel-based Mac computers.

FileMaker has added the latest Microsoft Edge WebView2 control, and it replaces Internet Explorer 11 (IE11), eliminating security vulnerabilities and ensuring full FileMaker compatibility on Windows.

On the server side, FileMaker is adding Ubuntu support, the return of its enhanced log viewer, and many more fixes under the hood that improve overall performance and security.

What else is new with Claris?

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac broke the news that Claris Connect was adding support for Apple School Manager for syncing school student information system data. Other new integrations include UPS, Shopify, Smartsheet, and Smart-HR, as well as expanded functionality of several existing connectors.

The updates to FileMaker can be download today for existing customers. New customers can start a free trial today.

