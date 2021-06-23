Stacktrace Podcast 141: “Going to space is more reliable than Bluetooth”

John’s new daily writing challenge, Rambo’s continued deep dives into Bluetooth and local networking, and initial impressions of Apple Music Spatial Audio. Also, what might the future of technologies like Objective-C and Combine look like, given this year’s WWDC announcements?

Hosts

