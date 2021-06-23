Stacktrace Podcast 141: “Going to space is more reliable than Bluetooth”

John’s new daily writing challenge, Rambo’s continued deep dives into Bluetooth and local networking, and initial impressions of Apple Music Spatial Audio. Also, what might the future of technologies like Objective-C and Combine look like, given this year’s WWDC announcements?
Links
- Brazilian cuisine
- Swedish “fika”
- Customizing how an external Swift type is encoded or decoded
- MultipeerKit
- “Made for Spatial Audio” on Apple Music
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Create ML
- Carbon
- What Swift’s new concurrency features might mean for the future of Combine
- SwiftUI’s new pull-to-refresh API
- iA Writer
- Publish
- Splash
- Ulysses
