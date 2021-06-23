‘Ted Lasso’ announces US Women’s National Soccer Team for the Olympics [Video]

The joyful coach Ted Lasso, played by actor Jason Sudeikis, today announced the US Women’s National Soccer Team for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which starts July 21. This represents yet another way the Apple TV+ hit show has gone mainstream.

In a seven-minute video, Ted Lasso and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) announce all the US women playing in the Olympics, which includes 11 players who were on the USA’s roster for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, while 17 players who were members of the USA’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup championship team were named to the roster for Tokyo.

Here’s the full team:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit) MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage) FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

The announcement made by Ted Lasso and Coach Beard on the USWNT Twitter page also promotes the show’s second season, kicking off July 23.

This week, Ted Lasso is making a lot of appearances, as the show won a Peabody Award and Warner Bros. Consumer Products started to sell AFC Richmond’s merchandising, which is the team Ted Lasso is coaching.

According to cast member Hannah Waddingham, season 2 of Ted Lasso is going to be like The Empire Strikes Back as the soccer team appears to have a bad phase in the championship.

Watch the announcement of the US Olympic Women’s Soccer Team in the video below:

