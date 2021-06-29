All of Tuesday’s best deals are kicking off, and we’re tracking some rare discounts on certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro/mini handsets at $99 off. That’s alongside upwards of $70 in savings on Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions and $149 off the latest M1 MacBook Air. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare cert. refurb deals

Woot is currently offering the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $940. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen on an unlocked model in any condition and is the best price of the year on Apple’s latest handset for those not taking advantage of a plan from a carrier. You’ll also be able to save on the iPhone 12 mini at $99 off.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability, which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions $70 off

B&H is currently taking as much as $70 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ edition models, headlined by the 40mm GPS + Cellular model at $429. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the full $70 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 to mark the second-best price to date. You’ll also be able to save on other versions, as well.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist, headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save up to $149 on latest M1 MacBook Air

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our Prime Day mention by $1, marks an all-time low, and is a compelling option for those who don’t need to score a new pair of AirPods in Apple’s Back to School sale. The 512GB version is now $149 off, dropping to the best price yet at $1,100.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered around a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: