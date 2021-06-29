Report: Apple boosting production of new MacBooks and AirPods for the second half of 2021

- Jun. 29th 2021 3:57 pm PT

We’ve been hearing rumors about new MacBooks and AirPods for a while now, and more sources have pointed out that these products will be announced sometime later this year. According to a report from the Taiwanese website Economic Daily News, the company will indeed launch new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of 2021.

The report doesn’t mention anything specific about these products, such as their specifications or features, but it does say that Apple is pushing its supply chain to increase the production of new MacBooks and AirPods in the coming months.

According to the report’s sources, Apple expects to sell 23 million units of MacBooks by the end of the year, which represents a 15 % growth compared to 2020. Part of this growth is probably related to the M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, which were introduced in November last year.

Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on a redesigned MacBook Pro with a new Apple Silicon Chip. In addition to the ARM processor, this new MacBook is rumored to have an HDMI port and an SD card reader, as well as a MagSafe connector. This should also contribute to a sales growth of MacBooks in 2021, as many users have been waiting for this upgrade.

As for the AirPods, rumors point to the release of a third-generation AirPods with a similar design to the AirPods Pro, but lacking active noise cancellation. It was believed that Apple would release AirPods 3 in May this year, but that never happened.

While Economic Daily News has a mixed track record of leaks, reliable sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also been saying that new MacBooks and AirPods are coming later this year. Apple split its product announcements between September, October, and November last year, so the company could be planning something similar for 2021.

