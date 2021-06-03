Potential 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro refresh referenced in Chinese regulatory filings

As rumors suggest Apple could unveil a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon could be unveiled at WWDC next week, a new regulatory filing adds more fuel to the fire. A new report today spotlights that Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic filed a listing for a new battery in April, potentially destined for the 16-inch MacBook Pro update.

As first spotted by MacRumors, this is the same regulatory database from which battery statistics for the iPhone 13 were potentially revealed earlier this week. Details about the specific database are unclear, but both filings were made by Apple supplier Sunwoda Electronic.

The battery revealed today features an Apple-like model identifier of A2527 and is rated for 8,693 mAh/11.45V. This is slightly smaller than the 8,790 mAh/11.36V battery used in the current-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro. Any difference in real-world battery life, however, will likely be negligible due to the much higher efficiency of the Apple Silicon chip that Apple will use in the 16-inch MacBook Pro released this year. In fact, it’s likely that the new model will offer longer battery life than its Intel predecessor because of the efficiency improvements.

What’s important to keep in mind is that this regulatory listing does not make any specific connection to the 16-inch MacBook Pro or even Apple directly. MacRumors is inferring that because of the similarities to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro’s battery, plus the rumors of a looming refresh, this listing is tied to the new model.

To corroborate this, 9to5Mac was able to confirm that the voltage statistics for this battery listing from Sunwoda Electronic match with specifications revealed about the 16-inch MacBook Pro refresh in a ransomware leak earlier this year.

The regulatory filing does not reveal anything else about the looming 16-inch MacBook Pro update. Apple is also expected to release a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon inside as well. Both are rumored to feature mini-LED displays and new ports, such as HDMI and SD cards.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to feature a new design with flat edges, taking cues from the iPad Pro and iPhone 12. According to Bloomberg, the new models could come as soon as this summer and will use a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two efficiency cores. Jon Prosser has reported that the new MacBooks will be announced at WWDC next week.

You can find our full roundup of what to expect at WWDC 2021 this year right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: