Stacktrace Podcast 143: “The biggest ‘it depends’ ever”

John and Rambo discuss the recent announcement of GitHub Copilot and the implications that such a tool could have on the world of software development. Also, deciding between SwiftUI and UIKit on a component level, and the power of relaxation.
Hosts
Links
- CSS media queries
- How Swift 5.3 enhanced SwiftUI’s DSL
- Handling loading states within SwiftUI views
- The recent Swift by Sundell episode with Chris Lattner
- GitHub Copilot
- Express
- “GitHub Copilot is not infringing your copyright”, by Julia Reda
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel