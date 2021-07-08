Thursday’s best deals: Prev-gen. iPad Pros $150 off, iPhone 12 Pro/mini from $595, more

Thursday has arrived, and so have all of the day’s best deals, headlined by up to $150 in savings on previous-generation iPad Pros. That’s alongside rare refurbished discounts on iPhone 12 Pro/mini handsets and Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Air at $399 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros are now up to $150 off

B&H and Expercom are currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros with both 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale. At B&H, you’ll find pricing starts at $699 for the more entry-level models, though our top pick heads over to Expercom to offer the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $949, which is $250 off what you’d pay for the new M1 model and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year. There are also additional models on sale, with as much as $150 in savings to be had, too.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros may not feature the new M1 chips or Thunderbolt connectivity, but they still manage to deliver a compelling iPadOS experience for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside up to 12.9 inches of Liquid Retina Display, there’s also built-in Face ID, 10-hour battery life, and USB-C connectivity. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6 support and a refreshed camera array around back supplemented by a LiDAR scanner. Learn more in our hands-on review.

iPhone 12 Pro/mini see rare discounts

Woot is discounting the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 Pro in certified refurbished condition, starting at $940. With as much as $119 in savings across various storage capacities, you’ll be able to score the best prices to date on an unlocked model in any condition. As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability, which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

For those who fancy a smaller handset than what you’ll find on the more flagship version of Apple’s latest handset, Woot has also marked down the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64G in certified refurbished condition to $595. Down from $699 for the entry-level model, you’re looking at $139 in savings for the larger storage tiers while locking in much of the same all-time low pricing as noted above. This is also $5 under our previous mention. iPhone 12 mini delivers a more compact version of the 12 Pro noted above, sporting the same squared-off design and A14 Bionic chip but with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Air is now $399 off

Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation Intel MacBooks starting at $510. Headlining is the 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air i3/16GB/256GB for $800 in certified refurbished condition. Back when this launched in March of last year, you would have paid $1,199 for the upgraded specs, with today’s offer saving you $399 to mark a new all-time low. This also saves you the same amount as the comparable M1 counterpart, as well.

While it’s not the latest iteration with Apple Silicon under the hood, Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID — not to mention support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall. Powered by a 10th Generation i3 processor, there’s 16GB of RAM alongside 256GB of SSD storage to supplement its 11-hour battery life and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

