Apple @ Work: Streamline remote support with the free SupportApp from Root3

macOS is a fantastic operating system for remote workers. It’s easy to maintain, very secure, and easy to use. There are times when things go wrong, though. When calling into your company’s IT department, getting them the information they need to diagnose the problem is crucial. I recently came across an app that needs to become a standard for macOS in every enterprise called SupportApp.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing an enterprise IT network since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

What can you do with SupportApp

As you can see from the photos, SupportApp offers a lot of quick information at a glance that can help determine where a problem might lie on macOS. It offers a number of customization options that I detail below. The idea behind the app is to highlight key information that might impact macOS performance while also provide quick links to company resources.

The Menu Bar Icon for SupportApp can be customized to use your own PNG or using an SF Symbol. The row above the buttons allows a custom title and putting your company logo. The logo supports several image formats resized to a maximum height of 48 points. The original aspect ratio will be retained.

A total of four items will be displayed in the top four buttons, and IT teams can pick from multiple options that best suit their organization. You can choose from Computer Name, macOS version (clicking opens up Software Update), Last Reboot (can be customized to show a ! if it exceeds maximum time recommended by your organization), storage used, IP address with an indicator for Wi-Fi or ethernet (useful when troubleshooting VPN, guest networking, etc.), and shows when the password for the user account will expire.

The buttons in the third and fourth row behave as shortcuts to apps or links. Both rows can show two or three buttons. These shortcuts might include a company help portal, HR portal, support phone number, etc.

Deploying SupportApp

What makes SupportApp even more useful is that it can be deployed and configured from your mobile device management system. It’s listed in the Jamf Marketplace. Root3 provides detailed customization information on Github as well as resources for deploying from MDM.

Wrap-up

SupportApp is developed by Root3, specialized in managing Apple devices. Root3 offers expertise and support for organizations to get the most out of their Apple devices and is based in The Netherlands. If you’re on the phone with an employee or even using a screen sharing tool to remotely diagnose a problem, the SupportApp can provide information at a glance that may speed up resolution time.

It’s provided free of charge, so as long as you’re willing to work through its configuration, you can begin using it at your organization today. Get started with the SupportApp Github.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: