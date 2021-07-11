Gurman: Redesigned iPad mini coming this fall, larger-screened Apple Silicon iMac still in the works

A report earlier this year indicated that Apple was in the midst of developing a redesigned iPad mini with no Home button and slimmer bezels. Now, Bloomberg reports that the redesigned iPad mini is still on track for a release this fall, while Apple is also continuing work on a larger iMac with Apple Silicon inside.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new iPad mini “should be a go” for a release this fall. Gurman says the design will be similar to the latest iPad Air alongside the latest processor inside. He describes it as “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the iPad mini.

Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2019, bringing a faster A12 Bionic processor as well as other improvements and Apple Pencil support. In May of 2020, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would release an iPad mini that’s between 8.5 inches and 9 inches during the first half of 2021. This did not come to fruition, but the redesigned iPad mini is seemingly on track for this fall instead.

Gurman also indicates in his newsletter that Apple is continuing development of a larger-screened iMac powered by Apple Silicon. The “larger, redesigned iMac to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route,” according to Gurman, and could come with a screen size increase. The machine is likely to be powered by an M1X processor or an M2X processor, but further details are still unknown.

In May, Bloomberg reported that Apple had paused work on its larger-screened Apple Silicon iMac in order to focus on getting the 24-inch M1 iMac shipped.

Many iMac users are awaiting the larger-screened model with next-generation Apple Silicon inside before upgrading. What about you? Let us know down in the comments. You can subscribe to Gurman’s Power On newsletter right here. It’s well-worth a read every week.

