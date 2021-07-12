Apple TV+ expands into Russian-language content with new first look deal

- Jul. 12th 2021 6:31 am PT

Apple is continuing to grow its international content ambitions. Today, Variety announced a first-look deal between Apple and AR Content, the production company led by Academy Award nominated producer and directory Alexander Rodynansky.

AR Content will produce Russian-language and multilingual shows for Apple TV+. Rodnyansky says Apple is the first global streaming platform to form a strategic partnership with a Russian production company.

The Apple TV+ slate is currently dominated by US and Canadian content, almost exclusively in English. The Apple original content catalog currently features two non-English-language titles, Losing Alice and Tehran.

However, the company is aggressively expanding around the world. Apple is currently developing several British productions, a French series, multiple Spanish series, and is set to premiere two high-profile Korean titles later this year, including a miniseries adaptation of web comic ‘Dr. Brain’ and a big-budget adaptation of best-selling international novel ‘Pachinko’.

All the leading streaming platforms are investing heavily in international content production as they look to entice a wider base of subscribers. Some regions are also enforcing production quotas which will require a minimum amount of investment from streamers in domestic output in order to comply. For instance, Europe is currently advancing laws that would necessitate at least 30% of Apple TV+’s content catalog originate from within Europe.

In terms of service availability, Apple TV+ is already available in more than 100 countries. Clearly, the company is clearly keen to mix in regionally-targeted content as soon as possible.

