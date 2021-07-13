Apple releases new colors for AirTag leather key ring and leather loop

- Jul. 13th 2021 10:16 am PT

In addition to the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, Apple has also released two new colors for the AirTag leather key ring and the AirTag leather loop. Both are now available in California poppy and forest green. The leather key rings are priced at $35 while the the leather loops are priced at $39. You can purchase them now from Apple.com.

Apple had previously leaked the California poppy leather key ring on the online store and one appeared on eBay at one point. Luckily, now they are widely available for everyone. The new colors are available for delivery as soon as this Thursday. I’d expect to see them in Apple stores by the end of the week as well. Apple also added baltic blue to the colors for the leather loop, previously it was only available for the leather key ring.

The AirTag leather key ring and leather loop are now available in a total of 5 colors: black, saddle brown, (PRODUCT) red, California poppy, and forest green.

