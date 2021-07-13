Tuesday’s best deals: Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K $120, Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band $7, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by notable discounts on previous-generation Apple TV 4K models at $120. That’s alongside a Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band at under $7 and these Anker eufy HomeKit cameras at up to $98 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Prev-gen. Apple TV 4K deals start at $120

Woot offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $120. Down from $179, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date that stacks up to $59 in orders. We’ve also only seen it sell for less once before over Prime Day.

While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provide some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more. Learn more right here.

Grab a Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band at under $7

Amazon currently offers this Nike Sport Apple Watch Band for $7. Normally fetching $9, you’re looking at 24% in savings, with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and a new all-time low at Amazon. Other colorways are also on sale from under $7. Rocking a design inspired by Nike’s official sport band, this third-party offering gives you much of the same fitness-ready form factor for less. It features a colorful design made from a soft silicone material alongside the benefit of added breathability, thanks to a series of compression-molded holes throughout.

Save up to $98 on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, more

Following its more wide-ranging sale yesterday, Anker is back today with a fresh batch of eufy security discounts on various camera systems, smart locks, and more. Our top pick is the eufyCam 2C Pro HomeKit 4-Camera Kit at $442. Normally fetching $540, you’re looking at $98 in savings, with today’s offer marking the lowest price since April and the second-best overall.

Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes three of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures, so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features.

Verizon offers BOGO 50% off Apple Watch Series 6/SE

Verizon Wireless is currently running a notable promotion on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE GPS + Cellular models. Right now, when you buy either one of the latest wearables, you’ll score a second one at 50% off. That saves you up to $250 and marks the best value we’ve seen to date and drops the price per model down to $281 each. Verizon also throws in an extended 6-month Fitness+ subscription, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple 12-inch Leather Sleeve hits low of $60

Amazon is offering Apple’s official 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve for $60 in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue. Matched at Best Buy. Typically fetching a full $90 more, today’s massive plunge marks the biggest savings we’ve seen, for the best price we’ve ever tracked. If you’re looking to keep your previous-generation MacBook safe from dents and scratches, this genuine leather sleeve is outfitted with a plush microfiber lining to do just that. It’s compatible with all 12-inch MacBooks, and when situated correctly, you can still keep them charging even while protected inside the sleeve. You can head over to our launch coverage to get a closer look.

