Apple releases iOS 15 beta 3 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 to developers

Apple today is releasing iOS 15 beta 3 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 to developers. This comes after iOS 15 beta 2 was released two weeks ago and it brought a handful of changes to the iPhone and iPad, including a new Maps icon, SharePlay, and more.

iOS 15 beta 3 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 are available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s iOS 15 beta 3 release is 19A5297e.

Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 beta on primary devices for the time being. Check out our full guide for more details on whether you should be running the iOS 15 beta.

Learn more about what’s new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in our coverage below:

In addition to the third developer betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is also releasing tvOS 15 beta 3 for Apple TV and HomePod and watchOS 8 beta 3 for Apple Watch. The third beta of macOS Monterey is not yet available. Apple has not released any new betas for public beta users. Today’s updates are only available to developers.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15 beta or the other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

