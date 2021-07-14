Stacktrace Podcast 144: “An M1 with some sugar on top”

John and Rambo discuss some of the most recent Apple hardware rumors, how they’ve been changing their style of programming since the introduction of SwiftUI and Combine, and whether Swift package manifests could one day replace Xcode project files. Also, why does John always call Rambo by his last name?
