Twitter is working on muting DMs, Professional accounts, more

Researcher Nima Owji and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi have uncovered a handful of new features that Twitter is working on for the platform. Head below for the details.

Starting with Paluzzi, he says the company is working on “Twitter for Professionals,” which will be available within the settings tab. Users will be able to select a category to show on their profile the industry in which they work.

When Twitter relaunched its verification program, the company said it was also working on revamping the Profile page with a new “About” section. Although Paluzzi’s finding isn’t exactly that, it’s an addition to what Twitter could implement.

“Choose the category to display on your profile. Pick the one that best describes your account. This will be shown on your public profile.”

In the categories, it’s possible to see “Entertainment & Recreation,” “Automotive,” “Education,” “Dance & Night Club,” and more. Users will also be able to switch between a business account (for brands, retail shops, etc.) and a creator account (best fit for public figures, artists, and influencers).

On the other hand, developer Nima Owji, who recently revealed other new Twitter features, has shown the company is working on a way to let a user mute direct messages from people. When you mute an account, the messages will be filtered and sent to the bottom of the message request list.

He was also able to confirm that the company is working on a card to show the Revue newsletter on the profile. Recently, Revue also tweeted that it will let users subscribe to a newsletter within the user’s profile page.

As for now, it’s still unclear when all the features will land in the iOS app. The ability to edit a tweet and change who can reply to it was found a few weeks ago by researcher Jane Manchun Wong, and it’s now rolling out to all users.

