Save $130 on 24-inch M1 iMac, mophie MagSafe chargers 25% off, more in today’s best deals

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a notable $130 M1 iMac discount that arrives at an all-time low. That’s alongside 25% off mophie’s new MagSafe chargers and AirPods Max at a new all-time low at $76 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac sees $130 discount

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac starting at $1,233 in a variety of colors. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $66, with today’s offer beats the Amazon all-time low by $17 in order to match the best price to date. You’ll also be able to save as much as $130 off a selection of additional configurations.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save 25% on mophie’s new MagSafe chargers

Zagg has kicked off a new 1-day sitewide flash sale event that’s taking 25% off all of its mophie chargers and iPhone accessories. Headlining is the new Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank at $37. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the very first notable discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this spring, mophie’s Snap+ lineup delivers MagSafe charging accessories, like its Juice Pack Mini power bank. Magnetically snapping right onto the back of your iPhone 12, it delivers the same 5W of power you’ll find on Apple’s own battery pack that just launched. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods Max fall to new all-time low at $76 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Max for $473. Down from the usual $549 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $76 in savings and returns to the all-time low set just once before. Apple’s recent AirPods Max arrive as the brand’s most capable entry in the headphones space, arriving with all of the features you’ve come to know and love from its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design and then some.

Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: