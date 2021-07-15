Spain Consumer Protection Organization accuses Apple of slowing down newer iPhones after iOS 14.5 update

Apple could soon be hit with another lawsuit over alleged iPhone planned obsolescence. The Spain Consumer Protection Organization has sent a letter to the Cupertino company on behalf of users who say Apple is slowing down iPhones 12, 11, XS, and 8 with recent iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and 14.6 updates.

As reported by Spanish website iPhoneros, the Consumer Protection Organization (OCU in Spanish) sent a letter to Apple asking the company to offer a way to compensate iPhones 12, 11, 8, and XS users for allegedly slowing down their phones after iOS 14.5, 14.5.1, and 14.6 updates.

OCU threatens to take the case to court if Apple’s response isn’t satisfactory.

The letter sent aims to stablish a dialogue with Apple to find a way to compensate its consumers. Whether Apple does not respond properly, other actions could be taken in the national courts to enforce consumer rights.

Alongside OCU, Altroconsumo, Deco Proteste, and Test-Achats participated in the statement as well. Early this year, Deco Proteste in Portugal accused Apple of “planned obsolescence:” The statement published by the private consumer protection organization from Portugal allegee that Apple manipulated iPhone users:

Apple deliberately manipulated, and without informing its users, the performance of its most popular devices, the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus. In doing so, Apple forced several users to replace the battery of their devices or to buy a new smartphone.

What’s different this time is that OCU says that even the current iPhone 12 is already slowing down after the latest iOS updates. After the iPhone battery controversies a few years ago, Apple implemented the Battery Health indicator, and starting later this year, users can choose whether they want to upgrade to iOS 15 or stay in the current iOS 14 system with only new security patches.

Also, for another year, the company is maintaining support to the same iPhones with iOS 15: all the way from the iPhone 6s to the newer ones. With this change, Apple can continue to provide support for many more years to come to older phones, very different from what Google and other manufacturers do with Android phones.

As of now, Apple in Spain hasn’t responded to the letter, and we’ll let you know whether this case goes to court.

