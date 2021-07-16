Deals: Massive Apple refurbished sale, MagSafe Duo Charger hits $80, iPad Air $110 off, more

We’re heading into the weekend by checking out all of the best deals, with a massive Apple sale at Woot leading the way with discounts on iPhones, Apple Watch, and more. That’s alongside a rare price cut on the MagSafe Duo Charger at $80 and a new all-time low on the latest iPad Air following a $110 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple refurb event goes live at Woot

Woot is closing out the week by launching a new certified refurbished Apple sale, discounting iPhones, Apple Watch, and more starting at $70. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $460 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $239 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro Max models at up to $469 off.

Whether you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple or you’re just looking to update at a notable discount, iPhone 11 brings plenty of notable features into the mix. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display that’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip. There’s also Face ID, all-day battery, and a 12MP dual-camera array around back. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is finally more affordable at $80

Trusted eBay seller A4C is currently offering Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charging Station for $80 in open-box condition. Normally you’d pay $129 for the charger at Amazon, with today’s offer not only marking a rare chance to grab this one for less than retail but also scoring you 38% in savings and a new all-time low. For comparison, we’ve only seen it on sale twice before and our last mention had it at $112.50 back in April.

Apple’s 2-in-1 Duo charging pad leverages MagSafe to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design and an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup. It has a unique design that can fold up for throwing in your bag and sports the usual Apple quality.

Save $110 on Apple’s latest iPad Air

Amazon is currently discounting the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air starting at $539 shipped in a variety of colors. With up to $110 in savings across both entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models to cellular offerings with increased capacities, we’re looking at the second-best prices to date on just about everything, as well as a few new lows on select colorways.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but at an even more affordable price thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, up to 10-hour battery life, and cellular connectivity. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

