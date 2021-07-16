Apple releases latest iOS 15 public beta with Safari changes and more

Two days after releasing it to developers, Apple today is releasing the latest iOS 15 beta for public beta testers. Apple refers to this as iOS 15 public beta 3 and it includes a handful of notable changes, such as Safari design changes, new Music widgets, and more.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple warns about running the iOS 15 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

Learn more about what’s new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in our coverage below:

Apple has also released the latest public betas of iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 today.

If you’re already enrolled in the iOS 15 public beta, you’ll find today’s update in the Settings app. It comes with the build number 19A5297e. If you spot anything in today’s new iOS 15 public beta, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: