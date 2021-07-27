Hands-on: iOS 15 beta 4 changes and features – more Safari tweaks [Video]

Alongside new betas for macOS, watchOS, etc., Apple today released the latest developer betas for the iPhone and iPad in iOS and iPadOS 15 beta 4. The fourth developer beta includes quite a few new Safari tweaks, full support for Apple’s recently launched MagSafe Battery Pack, and several additional changes. Watch our hands-on iOS 15 beta 4 changes and features video for the latest details, and be sure to subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos like this.

iOS 15 beta 4 changes and features

Official support for the MagSafe Battery Pack

Updated Camera glyph on Lock Screen removes shutter button to match updated Camera app icon

Updated Control Center Note shortcut icon

Share Focus Status toggle for individual contacts

New animated Smart Rotate and Widget Suggestions icons

New extra large Podcasts widget on iPad

New Return to Home Screen action for Shortcuts

New icon for Notifications in Settings

New toggle for disabling notification when using Screen Sharing or Screen Mirroring

Rounded edges in App Store account page

Photos

Updated visual lookup UI in Photos app

Sharable memories

Safari

Reload / stop button displayed

Share button in tab bar replaces ellipses button

Long press on URL bar provides Show Bookmarks option

Quickly invoke Reader mode from address bar

Invoke Reader mode from tab overview

New preference section in Safari settings to toggle between tab bar UI

What’s your favorite new change or feature in iOS 15 developer beta 4? Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

