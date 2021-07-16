Tim Cook attends private screening of Ted Lasso season two ahead of premiere

Apple CEO Tim Cook has attended a private screening of Ted Lasso season two, ahead of next week’s premiere on Apple TV+.

The screening was primarily for the cast and crew of the hit show, but some press and influencers were invited, and Cook was seen arriving (video below). He appears in promo photos alongside title character actor Jason Sudeikis, as well as with Apple TV heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht …

Apple shared the photos and a few details of the event.

Ahead of the highly anticipated season two premiere of “Ted Lasso,” which recently made history as the most Emmy Award-nominated freshman comedy series, Apple today celebrated the beloved hit series with a special premiere event at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. The cast and creators of the award-winning, 20-time Emmy Award-nominated series attended the event, including Jason Sudeikis (who stars as Ted Lasso; and is also the series’ creator and executive producer), Hannah Waddingham (stars as Rebecca), Brendon Hunt (stars as Coach Beard; series executive producer), Juno Temple (stars as Keeley), Jeremy Swift (stars as Higgins), Brett Goldstein (stars as Roy Kent; series writer), Cristo Fernandez (stars as Dani Rojas), creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, and more.

The first episode of the new season will be available on Friday, July 23, with subsequent episodes released weekly (please don’t get me started on video-on-demand services, which don’t appear to understand the “on demand” part …).

The Cupertino company also celebrated some of the accomplishments of season one of the show.

Since its launch on Apple TV+ in August 2020, “Ted Lasso” has been recognized with global accolades that include 20 Emmy Award nominations, making it the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever; a Peabody Award; the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series; and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, sweeping every category for which it was nominated and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Waddingham. In addition, the series has picked up two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guilds and critics groups. “Ted Lasso” is also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics’ “Best of 2020” lists.

We noted yesterday the latest accolade.

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was nominated for Outstanding New Program and also for Individual Achievement in Comedy — a category to which Mythic Quest, another Apple TV+ show, was also nominated.

Tim Cook can be seen arriving at the screening in a brief video clip tweeted by Variety.

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks across the blue carpet for the #TedLasso Season 2 premiere in West Hollywood https://t.co/RoHElusy7B pic.twitter.com/r8zIyBJ1R9 — Variety (@Variety) July 16, 2021

We reported yesterday that all attendees were required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to gain admittance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: