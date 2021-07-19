PSA: Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack can also be used to wirelessly charge AirPods

Earlier today, the first real-world images of the MagSafe Battery Pack emerged, showing a closer look at the fit, finish, and size of the new accessory. Now, an image has emerged showing that the MagSafe Battery Pack can be used as a Qi charger for any accessory, including AirPods.

As we detailed this morning, Steven Russell was able to pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack at his local Apple Store in Memphis, Tennessee, this weekend. Russell posted a handful of images of the new accessory on Reddit and Twitter, and now, he’s shared a new image showing the MagSafe Battery Pack successfully charging AirPods Pro.

Apple hinted that this was possible on the product page for the MagSafe Battery Pack, saying: “At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging.” The image from Russell confirms that it also works on the go, turning the MagSafe Battery Pack into a portable, battery-powered Qi charger.

The first MagSafe Battery Pack orders are slated to begin arriving later this week, which is also when we expect it to officially hit Apple Stores. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the early images down in the comments below!

One more thing to add. I have been asked if it wirelessly charges AirPods. Answer appears to be yes. pic.twitter.com/2WCcKSOlbI — Steven Russell (@stevenrussell) July 19, 2021

