Adobe Premiere Pro now runs natively on M1 Macs, adds Speech to Text feature in new update

Adobe announces today that Premiere Pro finally runs natively on the M1 Macs with up to 80% faster performance than Intel-based Macs, after more than six months on beta.

This update also includes M1 support for Media Encoder and Character Animator. While Premiere Rush and Audition received M1 support in April and May, respectively, After Effects is set to receive a public beta for M1 support later this year.

Adobe explains that Premiere Pro on M1 Macs is up to 80% faster than on comparable Intel Macs:

Premiere Pro and the Adobe video apps enable editors and content creators to leverage the latest Mac hardware so they can keep up in a fast-paced world. With native support for M1 on Mac, Premiere Pro runs nearly 80% faster than comparable Intel-based Macs. As users upgrade to M1-powered Macs, Premiere Pro is ready for them. Along with Premiere Pro, the July release includes M1 support for Media Encoder and Character Animator. Premiere Rush and Audition received M1 support in April and May, respectively. And M1 support for After Effects will be introduced in public Beta later this year. After Effects integration features within Premiere Pro, such as Dynamic Link and Motion Graphics templates, have already been optimized for M1-powered Macs.

With Premiere Pro 15.4, Adobe brings new text and graphics capabilities to give storytellers more creative tools for titles and captions.

A new feature launching today is Speech to Text. According to Adobe, this function “gives creators all the tools they need to make captioned videos the new standard.”

“In the marketplace for attention, the value of captions is beyond dispute. Research shows that viewers watch captioned videos longer and recall content better, including ads. Videos with associated transcription files such as SRT rank higher in search results because they are more discoverable in SEO. Captions also make video more accessible: one in five people around the world live with some level of hearing loss. Modern creators know the importance of captioning their videos, but the process has been tedious and slow, requiring editors to either make their captions manually or switch between different services and applications for the various tasks.“

According to a new Pfeiffer report, using Speech to Text and the new Captions workflow in Premiere Pro slashes the time needed to create a transcription and captions for a 5-minute video by 75%, saving an editor 52 minutes.

Adobe is also bringing new ways to search and navigate video sequences. For example double-click on a word in the Text panel and the playhead moves to that position in the Premiere Pro timeline.

Speech to Text includes support for 13 languages and is available with a Premiere Pro or Creative Cloud All Apps subscription at no additional cost. Learn more about Premiere Pro 15.4 here.

