Instagram for iOS introduces Sensitive Content Control

Instagram today announced a new feature called Sensitive Content Control that lets users above 18 years old choose whether they want to see more or less sensitive content. This feature is available under Instagram’s settings page, “Account,” and “Sensitive Content Control.” Users can choose between “Allow,” “Limit (Default),” or “Limit Even More.”

Allow: You may see more photos and videos that could be upsetting or offensive

You may see more photos and videos that could be upsetting or offensive Limit (Default): You may see some photos and videos that could be upsetting or offensive

You may see some photos and videos that could be upsetting or offensive Limit Even More: You may see fewer photos and videos that could be upsetting or offensive

Instagram says that it’s giving more control over the photos and videos users see on the Explore page.

We believe people should be able to shape Instagram into the experience that they want. We’ve started to move in this direction with tools like the ability to turn off comments or Restrict someone from interacting with you on Instagram… This new feature gives you control over sensitive content. You can decide to leave things as they are or you can adjust the Sensitive Content Control to see more or less of some types of sensitive content.

According to Instagram, the one exception for this new function is that the “Allow” option will not be available to people under 18 on the app.

The company reiterates that it doesn’t allow “hate speech, bullying, or other content that might present a risk of harm to people.”

You can think of sensitive content as posts that don’t necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people — such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent.

Instagram recently launched another new feature under the setting’s page. Security Checkup helps users keep their accounts safe. Last week, the company, weirdly, started testing a new banner reminding people to use Facebook.

