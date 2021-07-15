Instagram testing new banner reminding people to use… Facebook

Since Facebook acquired Instagram back in 2012, the company has made a handful of changes to make its ownership clear. Now, according to a new report from Engadget, Facebook is testing putting a new banner at the top of the Instagram app that invites users to check out… Facebook.

According to the report, the message will encourage Instagram users to check out the Facebook app for features that are “only available” on Facebook. Facebook confirmed the test in a statement, saying the focus is on informing Instagram users about features like shopping, dating, and more:

“We’re testing a way to let people who have connected their Instagram accounts to Facebook know about features only available there, such as how to find a job, date online, buy and sell goods, or catch up on the latest news,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The test is starting with a “very small group” of Instagram users who had previously chosen to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts together. It’s unclear whether the company has any plans to expand the notification, but that decision will likely be based on the results and response to this test.

This is only the latest example of Facebook deepening its ties with Instagram. Facebook has made its intentions to merge WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger chats clear, while also making it easy for users to link their accounts and cross-post stories.

What do you think about the ever-deepening ties between Facebook and Instagram? Do you still use one or both of the services? Let us know down in the comments!

