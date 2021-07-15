Instagram testing new banner reminding people to use… Facebook

- Jul. 15th 2021 12:42 pm PT

0

Since Facebook acquired Instagram back in 2012, the company has made a handful of changes to make its ownership clear. Now, according to a new report from Engadget, Facebook is testing putting a new banner at the top of the Instagram app that invites users to check out… Facebook.

According to the report, the message will encourage Instagram users to check out the Facebook app for features that are “only available” on Facebook. Facebook confirmed the test in a statement, saying the focus is on informing Instagram users about features like shopping, dating, and more:

“We’re testing a way to let people who have connected their Instagram accounts to Facebook know about features only available there, such as how to find a job, date online, buy and sell goods, or catch up on the latest news,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The test is starting with a “very small group” of Instagram users who had previously chosen to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts together. It’s unclear whether the company has any plans to expand the notification, but that decision will likely be based on the results and response to this test.

This is only the latest example of Facebook deepening its ties with Instagram. Facebook has made its intentions to merge WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger chats clear, while also making it easy for users to link their accounts and cross-post stories.

What do you think about the ever-deepening ties between Facebook and Instagram? Do you still use one or both of the services? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media service in the world with 2.32 billion monthly active users as of December 31, 2018
Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Facebook for sharing photos and videos.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.