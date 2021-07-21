Apple releases first AirPods Pro firmware beta for developers – here’s how to install it

Apple today has officially released the first version of beta firmware for AirPods Pro users. The new beta enables features such as Spatial Audio for FaceTime as well as Ambient Noise Reduction, but the process to install the beta requires you use Xcode on your Mac. Head below for the full details.

The AirPods Pro beta firmware is only available for developers, and the configuration profile is only available via Apple’s Developer website. There is no way to downgrade once you’ve installed beta firmware on your AirPods, so proceed with caution.

Apple promised that AirPods Pro beta firmware would be available sometime this summer at WWDC this year, and this week it was quietly added to the “More Downloads” section of the Apple Developer website. The release was first spotted by Cult of Mac.

Apple explains:

installed on your AirPods Pro, the beta software cannot be removed. Your unit will continue to run this software until an updated nonbeta version of the software is released. In the meantime, you’ll automatically receive any additional beta software updates as long as you’ve enabled your AirPods Pro to receive them using the steps below.

The prerequisites for running the AirPods Pro beta include a Mac running the Xcode 13 beta, an iPhone running the iOS 15 beta 15, and a set of fully charged AirPods Pro. You’ll first need to install a configuration profile on your iPhone, then pair your AirPods Pro with your iPhone, then use Xcode to enable your AirPods Pro to receive beta software updates.

Apple says:

Connect your iPhone to your Mac. Launch Xcode 13 beta on your Mac. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Developer, then choose Prerelease Beta Firmware. Find your AirPods Pro in the list of paired devices, then tap to turn on automatic beta software updates. Read and follow the onscreen instructions for receiving beta software updates. Please be patient; it can take up to 24 hours to receive and install these updates.

The first beta includes the new FaceTime Spatial Audio feature as well as the Ambient Noise Reduction feature. The Conversation Boost feature is not available in the first beta.

Spatial Audio in FaceTime: Creates a sound field that helps conversations flow as easily as they do face to face. Your friends’ voices are spread out to sound like they’re coming from the direction in which they’re positioned on the call.

Apple provides more details on how to install the AirPods Pro beta firmware in a detailed PDF document on its developer website.

