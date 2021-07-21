Stacktrace Podcast 145: “Working code is better than good-looking code”

John and Rambo discuss some of the most recent Apple hardware rumors, how they’ve been John and Rambo discuss how they use unit testing to verify their code, and how automatic testing fits into their overall workflows. Also, more details about Rambo’s new app, and strategies for adding new features to existing code bases.

