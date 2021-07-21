Zoom introduces support for third-party apps and new Events feature

Zoom is introducing today two new features: Zoom Apps and Zoom Events. The first combines users’ favorite apps with the video call software, and the second helps to create virtual events.

Zoom Apps is an official way to download third-party apps that help you to improve your Zoom experience. With the latest version of the software, users can now find an “Apps” section with over 30 of them.

“Zoom Apps are a critical component in Zoom’s transition from an app to a platform by enabling seamless integration of third-party apps within Zoom,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst of ZK Research. “This feature provides users with access to their favorite entertainment, productivity, wellness, and lifestyle apps while maintaining the Zoom meeting experience — empowering them to accomplish more with video communications.”’

The company says Asana, Dropbox Spaces, Dot Collector, Funtivity, Kahoot!, and many others are available within the store, even though users can continue to download their preferred services outside the platform, such as the mmHmm app created by the Evernote founder.

Zoom Events, on the other hand, “provides everything you need to build, host, and manage a virtual or hybrid event.” Whether it’s a large sales meeting, unique customer experience, internal event, or corporate summit, the company says it has you covered. With this feature, you can:

Manage and host interactive sessions or one-to-many presentations using Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars;

Build your own branded event hubs;

Create multi-session events;

Provide a chat lobby for attendee networking, both inside and outside a session;

Offer customizable ticketing and registration;

Host free or paid events, public or private.

Additionally, Zoom Events users can anticipate additional capabilities for hosting multi-day and multi-track events via concurrent sessions in fall 2021.

“Virtual events are a natural adjacency for Zoom,” said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst and Founder of TalkingPointz. “Zoom Events consolidates ticketing, managing, and hosting into a single, virtual event solution.

