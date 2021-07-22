Apple clarifies which devices support Apple Music Spatial Audio with built-in speakers

In an update to a support document today, Apple has clarified which of its devices feature support for Spatial Audio playback in Apple Music. While Apple had once said that older devices such as the iPhone XR and iPad Air 3 supported Spatial Audio in Apple Music, that appears to not be the case after all.

First spotted by Holger Eilhard on Twitter, Apple made the change to the support document today to coincide with an Apple Music for Android update. Prior to today’s update, the support document indicated that Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in Apple Music was supported on:

The built-in speakers on an iPhone XR or later (except iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad (6th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation or later), or iPad mini (5th generation)

But with today’s change, Apple now says that Apple Music Spatial Audio is supported on:

The built in speakers on an iPhone XS or later (except iPhone SE), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Pro 11-inch, or iPad Air (4th generation)

This means that Apple Music Spatial Audio is not in fact supported on the iPad mini 5, the iPhone XR, or the standard iPad 6, iPad 7, or iPad 8.

As noted by MacRumors, the Apple Music website at one point even indicated that Spatial Audio worked on the iPhone 7 or later, but that was changed in June to say the iPhone XR or later. Apple will likely update the Apple Music website soon to again reflect the change that was announced in the support document today.

