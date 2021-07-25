‘Sleeve’ brings an Apple Music or Spotify now playing widget to your Mac’s desktop

I am always on the hunt for new macOS utilities that do one or two things that make my Apple experience even better. I recently found a new app that has been a fun way to see what’s playing in Apple Music or Spotify. It’s called Sleeve, and it’s a great app that does one thing well.

Sleeve is a simple app that lives on your desktop and it includes the album artwork of what’s playing now, what song is playing, and playback controls. It works great with Apple Music or with Spotify, depending on which streaming service you use.

While the app is super simple, it offers a number of customization options depending on your preferences. The app lets you customize the size, rounded corners of the artwork, dark/light mode, text size, alignment, and more. You can also customize the position of the artwork that will matter if you move the dock around to different locations.

Sleeve is a native Swift app, doesn’t require authentication to your accounts in order to work, works great with multiple displays. Sleeve is only $5 and has no ads or other in-app purchases, so it’s worth trying if you want to have easy access to Apple Music or Spotify playback controls and to see what’s currently playing. I find it extremely useful when I am listening to Apple Music Radio to see which track is playing if it’s something I like. You can purchase Sleeve directly from the developer for only $5.

